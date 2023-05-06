PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A tornado watch has been issued in Pike County, Missouri, about an hour and a half north of St. Louis. The watch currently lasts until 2 a.m.

During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Storm chances continue to be messy Saturday night into Sunday, particularly around midnight for counties in northern Missouri. Hail and wind the primary concerns, but the possibility of a tornado cannot be ruled out.

In the event the tornado watch gets upgraded to a warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

There are some indications part of our region could be impacted by a dying complex of storms Sunday morning, but storm chances are higher in the afternoon and evening in the St. Louis area.