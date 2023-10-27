UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Quick-moving thunderstorms rolled through the area this evening as a cold front begins the process of flipping our weather pattern from warm and humid to cold and almost wintry.

The thunderstorms were well-timed for this evening’s Trunk-or-Treat in University City, the city’s first since the start of the COVID pandemic. Kids from across the area flooded into Heman Park this evening dressed as superheroes, dinosaurs, Star Wars characters and future first responders. None of them minded the pre-event rainfall, which cooled temperatures some 20 degrees from the record-tying high of 85 degrees.

The rest of the weekend will be much colder, with highs in the 50s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday, with several rounds of rain possible from late Saturday through Sunday. Even colder weather will arrive early next week, with widespread freezing temperatures Monday night and Tuesday night.