ST. LOUIS – Quiet weather continues Friday with high pressure overhead. The morning starts off clear and chilly. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon, with highs in the low-70s.

A little warmer this weekend with highs in the mid-70s. Not much change next week.

Hurricane Ian is a category 1 (85 mph winds and moving NE 10 towards Charleston, SC). It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes landfall later Friday evening. A life-threatening storm surge and flooding is happening across the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia.