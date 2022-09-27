ST. LOUIS – It’s a clear and chilly Tuesday morning.

It’s set to be mostly sunny and cool, with temperature highs in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon and lighter winds. Quiet weather is expected this week, with high pressure overhead. Chilly mornings with temps in the 40s and 50s, and pleasant afternoons with highs in the 60s and 70s. It’s going to be warmer this weekend. There are chances of rain late Sunday night.

Hurricane Ian is a major hurricane (category 3 winds: 111-129 miles per hour) and is expected to make landfall over western Cuba soon. Hurricane Ian will be headed towards Florida later this week. We’ll watch this closely.