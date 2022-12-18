ST. LOUIS – It’s a clear and cold Sunday morning.

There are sunny skies with fewer winds, but temperature highs are in the 30s. It won’t be as cold Monday. There will also be cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries in St. Louis. Tuesday is expected to be dry.

There are chances of some snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Bitter cold temps coming later this week, as temps will be in the teens on Friday with gusty winds. Teens and 20s will be set through the holiday weekend, and lows in the single digits.