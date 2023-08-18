ST. LOUIS – Clear and cool Friday morning. A beautiful day is on tap with sunshine and temperature highs in the lower half of the 80s.

Expect clear skies and lows back into the 50s and low 60s Friday night. We begin to warm things up for Saturday.

Highs will be near 90, but humidity levels won’t be too bad. By Sunday, we’ll have highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values of 110.

It’ll stay just as hot Monday through at least Wednesday, with highs near 100 and heat indices of 110+. Rain chances are minimal.