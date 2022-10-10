ST. LOUIS – A clear and cool start Monday.

A sunny and warm Monday afternoon is expected, with temperature highs in the low 80s. Increasing clouds Monday night, with rain moving in by Tuesday morning. Rain is mainly set in the morning, then will taper off by the afternoon hours. Cooler, highs in the low 70s. Another round of rain moves on Wednesday morning, with highs in the 70s.

It’s going to be cooler and drier by Thursday, with high temps in the 60s. Cool and dry weather continues through the rest of the week.