ST. LOUIS – Sunday looks and feels a lot like Saturday.

Temperature highs will be in the upper 60s. For Sunday night, it’s going to be mostly clear, with lows into the upper 30s. Monday will be much cooler with northwesterly winds picking up for the afternoon and evening and highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. With the wind chill, it’ll feel more like the upper 30s to near 40 for most of the day.

Monday night into Tuesday morning we see the end to the growing allergy season with lows to around 30 for the metro but the low to mid 20s in other places. Tuesday will also be quite chilly, with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50 again. We do see a nice warmer trend Thursday through Saturday, with highs gradually climbing back up into the 70s.