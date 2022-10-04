ST. LOUIS – A clear and cool Tuesday morning.

It’s going to be mostly sunny, with temperature highs in the mid 70s. Southerly winds will warm temps up into the low 80s Wednesday. A cold front moves in by Thursday, with a slight chance of rain.

It’s set to be a chilly day on Friday, with highs only in the low 60s. It’s going to be a cold Saturday morning, with temps in the 30s. We may see some frost. Temps will be in the 60s on Sunday, then they warm back up into the 70s next week.