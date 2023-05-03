ST. LOUIS – We are finally done with the wind. Clear skies and lighter winds will make for a chilly Wednesday morning.

Out the door temperatures will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. Patchy frost will be possible in low-lying areas away from the urban core. A fast warm up with tons of sunshine will make Wednesday the pick day this week. Temps highs will be near 70.

Increasing clouds Thursday, and highs in the low 70s. Rain showers are possible by late Thursday afternoon, but Thursday night and Friday will see steady rain. This is some much-needed rainfall.

Many areas are expected to see up to an inch of rain. While the heaviest rain is done by midday Friday, some showers and storms may linger the rest of the day.

Not the best Cinco de Mayo patio weather, and be ready for potential rain delays at Busch Stadium Friday night.