Clear skies for Wednesday, with high temps in the 50s

ST. LOUIS – It will be mostly cloudy and cold Wednesday morning. In the afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny and mild temperatures, with highs in the 50s.

Thursday will be dry with increasing clouds. The next winter system will move in late Thursday night with rain and snow. There is a chance of some freezing rain then more snow by Friday morning. The snow will last most of the day on Friday. Accumulations are expected to be around 1-2”.

Overall it will be a very dry weekend. It will be cold on Saturday, with highs in the 30s and much warmer on Sunday with high temperatures near 60.