ST. LOUIS – A cold front passed through Sunday, so we’ll be cooler than the weekend for Monday.

Expect gusty winds out of the northwest and temperature highs climbing to near 90. Humidity stays in check.

We’re set for clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s overnight. Sunny and around 90 again for Tuesday.

Shower and storms chances increase for Wednesday morning and then hotter weather follows. Thursday and Friday temp highs climb near or into the 100s.

Spot storms possible for the end of the work week with rain chances increasing for the weekend as a cold front comes through bringing back cooler temps.