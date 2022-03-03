Clear skies Thursday with high temps in mid-50s

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area has clear skies Thursday morning. It will be mostly sunny and cooler Thursday with highs in the mid-50s. Warmer temperatures move into the area Friday with temperatures in the 60s.

Expect wet weather this weekend. It will be dry Saturday morning, but expect showers and a chance of storms during the evening hours. Showers and possible storms could come Sunday afternoon through Sunday night with highs in the 60s and 70s.

St. Louis reached a new record high of 82 degrees Wednesday.