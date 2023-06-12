ST. LOUIS – The rain is gone, but the clouds are holding on for now.

There could be some spots of fog in the river valleys as well. We’ll see clearing skies through Monday morning. Expect sunshine and temperature highs Monday afternoon only in the mid 70s.

It’s going to be clear Monday night, with lows in the 50s. It’s set to be sunny Tuesday, as highs will be in the low 80s. We are back in the upper 80s Wednesday, but humidity is still comfortable.

Highs will be back around 90 Thursday. We’ll see a slight chance of storms return for Friday and into the weekend.