ST. LOUIS — The winds will die down this morning. Friday will begin cloudy, but skies should clear throughout the day. The high temperature will be around 40 degrees. Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cold, with temperatures dropping to the mid-20s by daybreak. Saturday will be calm, with increasing clouds and highs in the low 40s.

Saturday evening, we’ll keep an eye out for some light rain. Overnight, this will change to a light rain/snow mix. The precipitation is over by daybreak, and no accumulation is forecast. The rest of Sunday and Monday will be generally gloomy, calm, and cold.

The focus is on a storm that is expected to start as rain Tuesday evening and convert to snow early Wednesday. This storm has a better potential of bringing measurable snow, so we’ll keep an eye on it.