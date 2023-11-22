ST. LOUIS – The sky teased us Tuesday night with a brief period of clearing, but clouds have returned.

After some more clouds, the skies will finally clear out by lunchtime on Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 40s. It will be a quiet travel day in the Midwest, though the East Coast weather may cause some trickle-down trouble for fliers.

Thanksgiving Thursday looks very nice. Sunshine and highs in the 50s will follow a cold start that will be near freezing.

A cold front late Thursday will pass through the area without rain. Temperatures Friday and into the weekend will be cooler behind it.

Watching for some light rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. As temperatures fall into the lower 30s early Sunday, we could see the first snowflakes of the season mix in with the rain north of Interstate 70 in Missouri and Illinois.

Sunday travelers should be ready for some precipitation for drives home.