ST. LOUIS – It’s a cloudy, breezy, and warm Thursday. The focus of Thursday’s scattered rain showers will be in the late morning and through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s. Just a spot sprinkle or light showers overnight, partly to mostly cloudy. Wake-up-time Friday again is in the mid 60s.

Expect a breezy and warm Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. A strong cold front will push through the region late Friday afternoon and evening, opening the door to much colder air over the weekend. Let’s watch for scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening ahead of the front. Highs near 80.

The colder air will come rushing on Friday night and into Saturday. Several rounds of rain and storms will be around both Saturday and Sunday. The heaviest rain will be south of I-70.

Temperatures on both days will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid-50s. The rain will exit late Sunday night.

We’ll see dry, cold weather early next week. The first widespread freeze of the season is looking likely Monday night into Tuesday morning, and it is going to be a chilly Halloween.