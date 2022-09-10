ST. LOUIS — Clouds and sun mix this morning. Highs today are in the mid-80s with showers and a few storms increasing a bit later through the afternoon.

Much of the day will be dry for STL with rain chances for the metro higher this afternoon/early evening. The majority of the rain will fall south/southeast of STL.

Early Sunday morning through the afternoon, a cold front will sweep through bringing additional showers and a few storms in from west to east. This will impact Sunday events, especially those in the morning. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and highs only near 70.

Monday will be gorgeous with highs in the mid-70s and sunshine. We have a warming trend through the week with highs returning to the upper 80s mid to late week.