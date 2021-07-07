Clouds and sunshine mix Wednesday with high temps in low-90s

ST. LOUIS – The summer feel continues Wednesday with seasonably warm temperatures and humidity. Afternoon highs will warm into the low-90s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a chance for a few isolated storms, especially late Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

The chance for isolated storms will press to the south of St. Louis Thursday during the day and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper-80s.

Friday looks dry and hot with a high in the low-90s, and the weekend is looking wet with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.