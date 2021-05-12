Clouds and sunshine today bring high temps in the mid-60s

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A nice spring day is on tap for the St. Louis area Wednesday.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid-60s. Wednesday night will be clear and cool once again with low temperatures ranging from the upper-30s to mid-40s. 

For Thursday, expect plenty of sun with afternoon highs in the upper-60s. 

By Friday, clouds will begin to increase leading to a warmer but somewhat unsettled weekend. It’s not a washout, but there will be a chance for a few showers and isolated storms with the best chance for rain coming Sunday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News