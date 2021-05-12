Clouds and sunshine today bring high temps in the mid-60s

ST. LOUIS – A nice spring day is on tap for the St. Louis area Wednesday.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid-60s. Wednesday night will be clear and cool once again with low temperatures ranging from the upper-30s to mid-40s.

For Thursday, expect plenty of sun with afternoon highs in the upper-60s.

By Friday, clouds will begin to increase leading to a warmer but somewhat unsettled weekend. It’s not a washout, but there will be a chance for a few showers and isolated storms with the best chance for rain coming Sunday.