ST. LOUIS — Metro St. Louis Today: a few rays of sunshine early, then cloudy with rain forming about midday, with a high risk of rain from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., blustery.

Temperature 54 °F, winds SE 10-20 g 30. Tonight: rain and a few t-storms early to mid-evening; total rainfall. Low 45 °F, 5″ to.75″

Wednesday: a glimmer of sun in the morning, then wrap-around clouds and scattered showers in the afternoon; high 58, low 32.

Thursday through Saturday: overcast and cooler. Highs of 41 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Lows 20-25.

A passing flurry would not surprise me. This is a pattern shift to a more winterlike consistency.