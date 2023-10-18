ST. LOUIS – A touch warmer out the door Wednesday morning, but let’s still watch for some fog in the river valleys.

The one chance of rain this week is on the way. Clouds will increase on Wednesday. It will be a bit breezy, but those south winds will push temperatures into the mid-70s by the afternoon.

By Wednesday evening, some light rain will be possible, especially between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. It won’t be much, but we’ll take it. Overnight temps fall into the 50s, with some spots of early morning showers.

Clouds will wrap around the back side of our departing storm system on Thursday. It’ll be mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the upper 60s.

Expect sunny and breezy conditions Friday and Saturday. Highs are near normal, in the upper 60s to around 70.