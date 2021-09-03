Clouds return and a chance for showers Friday afternoon, high temp hits 80

ST. LOUIS – Skies will become mostly cloudy Friday morning with a couple of rain showers possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper-70s to near 80. Rain and thunderstorms will become likely Friday night, especially after 10 p.m. with locally heavy rain possible late at night.

Low temperatures will fall to near 70. Saturday is wet with periods of rain and some thunder at times. Temperatures will remain mostly in the 70s.

Nice weather makes a comeback for the rest of the holiday weekend with highs in the 80s both on Sunday and on Labor Day Monday.