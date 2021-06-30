Clouds, scattered showers, and thunderstorms with temps in mid-80s today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:

ST. LOUIS – The area can expect more clouds Wednesday than the past several days along with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. 

It will remain warm and humid with afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s. Showers and a few storms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the chance for rain ending by Thursday afternoon. 

Overnight lows will be in the low-70s Wednesday night with high temperatures Thursday in the lower-80s. 

Everything is still on track for a wonderful holiday weekend with warm dry days and pleasant nights expected Friday through Monday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News