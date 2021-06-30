Clouds, scattered showers, and thunderstorms with temps in mid-80s today

ST. LOUIS – The area can expect more clouds Wednesday than the past several days along with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

It will remain warm and humid with afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s. Showers and a few storms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the chance for rain ending by Thursday afternoon.

Overnight lows will be in the low-70s Wednesday night with high temperatures Thursday in the lower-80s.

Everything is still on track for a wonderful holiday weekend with warm dry days and pleasant nights expected Friday through Monday.