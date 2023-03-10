ST. LOUIS – It’s set to be a mostly cloudy Friday morning.

Partial clearing is expected in the afternoon, with breezy winds northwest from 10 to 20 miles per hour, and a temperature high of 48, with a low of 32. Saturday will have increasing clouds in the morning, and rain developing by evening time, with brief rain/snow mix possible in north sections.

The scattered rain Sunday exits very early, then clouds will start to decrease with a temp high of 49, and a low of 31. Monday is going to have variable clouds, Tuesday will be fair and chilly, and Wednesday is going to be rainy, with a high in the mid-40s.