ST. LOUIS – Showers and non-severe storms have developed overnight along a cold front that is stalling out. They will be out of here by daybreak. It’s going to be partly cloudy and breezy Monday, with temperature highs in the low to mid 70s.

As that frontal boundary lifts back north Monday evening, we could see some more isolated showers and storms, especially north of I-70 during evening hours. Expect partly cloudy skies, with warm and more humid temps, and lows in the 60s. Another pocket of early morning storms looks possible east of St. Louis around daybreak Tuesday.

It’s set to be breezy and very warm Tuesday, with temp highs in the low 80s. Watch for spot storms in the afternoon and watch for more powerful storms Tuesday night as a cold front moves in. Storms will be scattered, but may be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes possible. The timing on these storms is looking later into the evening and overnight hours.

It dries out Wednesday with decreasing clouds, and highs in the 60s. Sunny and 50s Thursday. Warming up towards the weekend. The early outlook for Easter looks nice.