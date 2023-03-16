ST. LOUIS – It’s cloudy and breezy early Thursday morning.

Rain showers will build into the St. Louis region Thursday morning and be around the rest of the day with gusty winds. Some storms are possible, but no severe weather is expected. That threat stays well south.

Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. As the rain ends early Friday morning, colder air will be rushing in behind the storm system. Some wet snowflakes could mix in, or we might even see a brief changeover to snow in northwest portions of the region, all before 5 a.m. After that, the precipitation is out of there. Windy and cold for St. Patrick’s Day Friday, with gradual clearing. Temp highs are set in the low 40s, but wind chills in the 30s.

A sunny, but cold weekend ahead. Out the door morning temps this weekend will be in the 20s, which is concerning for early season agriculture interests and some of the spring blossoms that have popped across the area. Highs on Saturday will only be in the low 30s with gusty winds, that’s 20 degrees below average.

We do warm things up next week.