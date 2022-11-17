ST. LOUIS – A winter look, a winter feel, and then some snow on Thursday.

Like Wednesday, there will be variable clouds with breezy winds, with a temperature high of 42. It’s set to be mostly cloudy with light snow or flurries developing Thursday night as temps lows reach 24.

Friday will have fair skies, with a temp high of 32, and a low of 20. It’s going to be bright and cold Saturday and Sunday. Highs are expected to between 37 and 40. The lows for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be 19 and 27.