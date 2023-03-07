ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder Tuesday.

Winds will be up from 10 to 20 miles per hour, with a temperature high of 50. Tuesday night is also set to be mostly cloudy, with spots of rain developing late, and a low of 37. Scattered rain is expected Wednesday, with a temp high of 46, and a low of 38.

The rain doesn’t stop until Friday morning, and clouds will begin to decrease in the afternoon. The weekend is a bit unsettled. Saturday will have variable clouds, and scattered rain at night. Sunday will have scattered rain early, and highs near 50.