ST. LOUIS – A fast-moving, rather weak system continues to bolt east Tuesday morning.

Light rain showers produced by said system have now moved east of the St. Louis metro. That’s the last of the rain we’ll see until this weekend. However, before that, a big pattern shift is headed our way.

Clouds will stick around for Tuesday, with temperatures only making it into the 40s and 50s. Combine the cooler temps and lack of sunshine with a breezy northwest wind, and it will actually feel much colder than that.

Wind chill values Tuesday afternoon in the mid-30s to low 40s. The sunshine returns Wednesday, as does a quick return of southerly winds. This, combined with a building ridge of high pressure, will send Thursday and Friday temperatures back into the 60s.

Rain makes a return Friday night, continuing through Saturday with a chance of a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will need to be monitored Saturday night, as a rain/snow mix could be in the picture if we fall any cooler.