ST. LOUIS – In case Ty missed it yesterday, Wednesday will be the pick day of the week.

Sunshine to start, with clouds returning in the afternoon, and high temperatures well into the 50s thanks to south winds. It’s going to be mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday evening and overnight, wake up temps Thursday will be in the 40s.

Rain will be moving on Thursday morning and be around the rest of the day with gusty winds. Temp highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s. As the rain ends early Friday morning, colder air will be rushing in behind the storm system. Some wet snowflakes could mix in, or we might even see a brief changeover to snow, all before 7 a.m. After that, the precipitation is out of here. It will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cold for St. Patrick’s Day Friday, with highs around 40.

A sunny, but cold weekend ahead. Out the door morning temps this weekend are set in the 20s, concerning for early season agriculture interests and some of the Spring blossoms that have popped across the area.