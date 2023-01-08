ST. LOUIS – We’re set for a cloudy and chilly Sunday.

Some light snow and flurries to the north are expected and will exit the region by later Sunday morning. It’s going to be dry, chilly, and cloudy with temperature highs in the low 40s. A mostly clear Sunday night is going to happen, with some fog early Monday morning.

Warmer temps start Monday and will last through most of the work week. Highs will be in the low 50s. There’s a chance of rain and storms late Wednesday through Thursday. It’s going to be a cooler and drier Friday.