ST. LOUIS – Clouds are back on Monday, with spots of flurries or sprinkles possible during the day.

Temperature highs are in the mid 30s, and a mostly cloudy night is expected. Wake up Tuesday, temps around 30. It’s going to be partly to mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday and a touch colder, with highs in the low 30s.

An Arctic front arrives Thursday, sending temps plummeting and bringing snow to the bi-state region. The data is still coming in on exact amounts and specific timing for snow, but be ready for travel trouble across the area on Thursday and beyond. Strong northwest winds Thursday into Friday could cause blowing and drifting snow.

Those strong northwest winds will bring dangerously cold temps to St. Louis. They will fall from 20s in the morning, into the single digits by Thursday evening. Wind chills by the evening will also be below zero. We’ll wake up Friday to temps at or below zero, with wind chills around -20.

Snow ends early Friday, and it will be bitterly cold all day, with winds chills of -10 to -20 throughout. Still bitter cold Christmas Eve, with highs in the low teens, and wind chills of 0 to -10. Winds will ease into Christmas Sunday.