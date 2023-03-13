ST. LOUIS – Monday will be dry, but cloudy, breezy, and cold.

Temperature highs will only be in the upper 30s. Skies should clear Monday night, and wake up temps are in the mid to upper 20s. There are concerns about a freeze on early spring blossoms, especially magnolia and tulip trees that are running ahead of schedule.

Sunshine for Tuesday, but just a touch warmer, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Out the door, temps Wednesday morning will also be in the 20s.

Pattern change for Wednesday and Thursday brings back south winds. It’s going to be breezy Wednesday, with high temps well into the 50s. It’s set to be closer to 60 Thursday, but rain will be developing. Expect a wet afternoon and night Thursday into Friday. As the rain ends Friday morning, a few snowflakes could mix in. It will be windy and cold for the Dogtown St. Pat’s Parade Friday, but it does look like the rain will be done.