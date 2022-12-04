ST. LOUIS – We’re waking up Sunday morning with temperatures just under 30 degrees without winds playing a factor.

On Saturday, the wind chill was making it feel about 20 degrees colder, but Sunday morning temps we’ll see is exactly how it feels outside as there will be some cloudy skies. The sun will start to peek through around 3:00p.m., which is right around where we will be topping out at 46 degrees.

Then, those cloudy skies will return by the evening, as we prepare for a week of rain. Starting Monday, chances for rain start around 20%, and are expected to gradually shift throughout the week – reaching 50% on Wednesday, and 70% on Thursday.