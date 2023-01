ST. LOUIS – It’s a cold start to Thursday morning.

Watch for some icy spots on less traveled, untreated surfaces. It’s going to be a mostly cloudy, brisk, and cold day with temperature highs in the low 30s.

We’re set for a windy, but not as cold Friday. It will still be breezy Saturday. The next system moves into late Saturday into Sunday, with a mix of rain and snow. Cold temps next week. Highs in the 20s and 30s.