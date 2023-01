ST. LOUIS – It’s a cloudy and cold Tuesday.

There are chances for a spot mix and the temperature high is set at 26. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 15. Wednesday through Friday will also be partly cloudy, having slowly moderating temps.

The high for Wednesday is 37, Thursday 45, and Friday’s high is expected to be to 36. The lows will range from 20 to 25.