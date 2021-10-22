Cloudy and cool Friday morning, high temperatures in mid-60s

ST. LOUIS – Friday morning starts cloudy and cool with temperatures dipping into the 40s. Another reinforcing shot of cool air is moving through. A few showers are possible east of the St. Louis area, but we are looking mostly dry. Some sunshine returns later Friday morning setting us up for a mix of clouds and sun Friday afternoon. This along with lighter NW winds will allow temperatures to warm a few degrees higher than Thursday, into the low-mid 60s.

A few spot showers or sprinkles are possible beginning overnight and into Saturday morning but higher spot shower chances enter the forecast late Saturday morning into the afternoon, especially for our southwest/southern counties. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid-60s. As our next system slides east expect widespread rain and some storms late Saturday through early Monday. There are some differences with how quickly the next system moves through but either way, the area will see decent rain in that time period. The highest amounts look to be going along and north of the warm front lifting north from central and NE Missouri into west-central Illinois.

Severe chances for Sunday overall look fairly low, but it is something the FOX 2 Meteorological team is keeping an eye on. High temperatures on Sunday will climb into the mid-70s.