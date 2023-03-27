ST. LOUIS – Overnight rain showers will move out of the area before the morning commute gets going Monday. A mix of clouds and sun the rest of the day and cooler, with temperature highs in the low 50s.

Clouds take over again Monday night, wake up temps are in the mid to upper 30s. Watching for some spots of light rain again Tuesday morning, especially south of St. Louis. Otherwise, it’s set to be partly sunny and temp highs near 50. It’s going to be a dry Tuesday through early Thursday before we have to worry about our next storm system.

We’re going to see increasing clouds, breezy, and mild Thursday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase as the warm front moves north, but right now it looks like the better rain chances will be at night. Good news for the Cardinals home opener. Friday looks windy and wet, with rain and storms.