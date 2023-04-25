ST. LOUIS – Goodbye to the freeze concerns, but temperatures will be slightly below normal this week with a few chances for rain.

It’s going to be partly cloudy Tuesday, with temp highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few spot showers are possible north of I-70. It’ll be mostly cloudy Tuesday night, out the door Wednesday, temps in the mid 40s. Wednesday is set to be a bit cloudier, and highs will stay in the mid 60s because of it.

There’s a better chance of showers on Thursday, as highs are expected to be in the low 60s. A touch warmer on Friday before a cold front brings better rain chances Friday and into the weekend.