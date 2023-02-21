ST. LOUIS -Another weak cold front comes through Tuesday morning.

No rain, just slightly cooler temperatures. Sunny in the morning, increasing clouds in the afternoon, highs in the low to mid 50s, while still being above normal for late February. It’s going to become breezy Tuesday evening as temps drop into the 40s.

Wednesday will be an active day of weather. Round one of rain and storms comes in just after midnight with a warm front. Scattered showers will linger through the morning, with gusty winds and mild temps. Highs will get well into the 60s, but another round of rain and storms arrives ahead of a cold front around lunchtime and works east through the afternoon. A severe threat is still low, but heavy rain, strong winds, lightning are of course always possible with storms.

Rain will exit Wednesday evening and skies clear. Temps will stay mild until the front passes early Thursday. They will then fall from around 60 Thursday morning into the 40s by the afternoon.

It’s set to be chilly on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 40s. More rain possible late Friday into Saturday morning.