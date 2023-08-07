ST. LOUIS – Cooler air is settling in behind Sunday evening’s storms. Some scattered showers will linger Monday morning.

It will be mostly cloudy through the day and breezy, with temperature highs near 80. We’ll have clearing skies into Monday evening. Overnight temps will dip into the 60s and we’ll watch for some fog. It’s set to be partly cloudy and quiet Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next rain chances arrive on Wednesday with widespread showers and storms moving in along a front. This system is still out over the Pacific Ocean, so there are still some questions – but let’s watch for some stronger storms Wednesday afternoon.