ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis metro area will get off to a dreary and damp start on Monday.

Visibility will be restricted for commuters, as clouds and spot showers head toward the region Monday evening. The temperature high is 66. There are chances of overnight rain and a few thunderstorms that could be strong in south sections, with a temp low of 58.

Tuesday will have a mild start, with a few showers and storms early, then clearing and turning colder – with a high of 69, and a low of 38. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with seasonal temps. Highs from 37 to 41, and lows from 27 to 32. Seasonal temps are expected late this week as well.