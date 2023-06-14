ST. LOUIS – The warm-up continues Wednesday. More clouds around, and temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with still comfortable humidity.

It will be clearing Wednesday night, as temps dip into the mid 60s overnight. Highs are expected to be back around 90 Thursday and around 90 again Friday.

We’ll watch for a slight chance of storms Friday night into early Saturday. Afternoon storms are again possible Saturday with wet weather chances continuing Saturday night and Sunday. Not a wash-out, but we’ll need to watch the skies.