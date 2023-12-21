ST. LOUIS – Mild conditions roll on and will do so through the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the 50s to low 60s, with nighttime lows only in the 40s to low 50s.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Thursday, but we stay dry. Rain chances move in overnight and will be the most widespread Friday morning.

While a spot shower remains possible, Saturday looks to be a mostly dry but cloudy day. On Sunday, Christmas Eve, rain showers will move back into the area and will become steadier rain on Christmas Day.

Showers will linger through Christmas night, and the rain will taper off into Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind the rain.