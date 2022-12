ST. LOUIS – Sunday will be chilly and cloudy, with highs in the 40s.

It’s expected to be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool. We’re set to have a dry start next week, and rain by Tuesday afternoon. There’s a chance of thunderstorms. Drier and mild on Wednesday with more sun.

It will be colder temperatures by the end of the week, and will continue through the weekend. Highs will be in the 30s and lows in the 20s.