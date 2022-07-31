ST. LOUIS – Scattered showers and storms are possible again Sunday morning, but it’s mostly focused in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

This activity may make it a bit farther north Sunday but still stay south of I-70. Clouds and some sun mix are expected with temperature highs in the low 80s. Sunday night looks partly cloudy and lows in the 70s. Heat and humidity return by Monday with highs in the 90s and heat indexes into the triple digits.

A few showers and storms for Monday afternoon and evening if they’re able to make it this far south ahead of a cold front. For Tuesday and Wednesday highs are in the mid-90s with heat indexes around 105+. Rain will be hard to come by. Rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday.