ST. LOUIS – Tracking some isolated thunderstorms early Wednesday morning in Jefferson and St. Francois Counties. Wednesday will be warm, with temperature highs around 80 under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will hang around through the day, but many will stay dry.

We look unsettled again Thursday through Sunday, thanks to a surge of humid air from the Gulf of Mexico and the position of the jet stream. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are likely late week and through the weekend.

It won’t rain all day every day, but let’s be ready to head inside. A cold front Sunday should dry us out for a bit and bring cooler temps by Monday.