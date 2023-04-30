ST. LOUIS – We will see some sunshine early Sunday, but clouds will increase by late morning into the afternoon.

It will be quite windy Sunday and much cooler than Saturday, with temperature highs around or just shy of 60 degrees. A few spot showers are possible east of the river.

Clouds gradually decrease overnight and winds ease a bit, but still breezy. Temps lows are expected to be in the lower half of the 40s.

Monday will still be windy and unseasonably cool, but with more sunshine. Temps should be a few degrees higher than Sunday. Tuesday and Wednesday get better as the day are set for sunshine, and the temps in mid 60s Tuesday and around 70 on Wednesday.

Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday.