ST. LOUIS – Pockets of rain will continue across the region.

Thursday morning, some wet snow may briefly mix with the rain west and southwest of St. Louis before the rain ends around midday. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s to low 40s, and then level out. Thursday night will be cloudy, windy, and colder as lows dip into the 20s.

Friday will start cloudy, but skies should clear up a bit late in the day; with highs in the 30s. The weekend looks nice, dry, and it starts a new warm-up. Then, a new weather system will bring scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder for the MLK holiday Monday. Another round of rain and storms is likely late Wednesday into early Thursday.